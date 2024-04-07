KGOU Readers Club: American Eclipse

On a July afternoon in 1878, at the dawn of the Gilded Age and the height of the Wild West, the moon's shadow descended on the American frontier, darkening skies from Montana Territory to Texas. In an era of train robberies and Indian hostilities, scientists grabbed their telescopes and raced to the West.

American Eclipse chronicles the epic tale of the total solar eclipse of 1878, the subject of this KGOU Readers Club discussion between author David Baron and KGOU's Logan Layden.