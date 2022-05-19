© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

NextGen Talks Oklahoma: ‘Enacting Equity / Illuminating Inclusion’

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Black woman giving a presentation on stage.

An audio broadcast of the 2021 NextGen Talks Oklahoma: “Enacting Equity/Illuminating Inclusion” event at the University of Central Oklahoma in November 2021. The event focused on defining and expanding conversations on equity and inclusion and distinct themes associated with its practice. Presentations were from Oklahoma business leaders, community organizers and young professionals intended to recognize, understand, and develop deeper understanding on equity and inclusion. Presenters include J.C. Watts, Elizabeth Larios, Dr. Imad Enchassi, MeShawn Green and others.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.