An audio broadcast of the 2021 NextGen Talks Oklahoma: “Enacting Equity/Illuminating Inclusion” event at the University of Central Oklahoma in November 2021. The event focused on defining and expanding conversations on equity and inclusion and distinct themes associated with its practice. Presentations were from Oklahoma business leaders, community organizers and young professionals intended to recognize, understand, and develop deeper understanding on equity and inclusion. Presenters include J.C. Watts, Elizabeth Larios, Dr. Imad Enchassi, MeShawn Green and others.