KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter (RPT)

KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden discusses Rare Encounter with it's author, J.K. Hall.

As Memorial Day weekend is celebrated across the county, KGOU offers an encore broadcast of the May edition of the KGOU Readers Club - highlighting the book Rare Encounter, a war novel based on the true story of John William Hall. The farm boy from Oklahoma would go on to play a pivotal role during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. His unlikely friendship with fellow army captain Roger Shinn frames the fascinating tale.