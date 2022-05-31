© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter (RPT)

Published May 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
jwhall_WWII_leadingcompany (1).jpg
J.K. Hall
/
Captain John William Hall leading his company

KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden discusses Rare Encounter with it's author, J.K. Hall.

As Memorial Day weekend is celebrated across the county, KGOU offers an encore broadcast of the May edition of the KGOU Readers Club - highlighting the book Rare Encounter, a war novel based on the true story of John William Hall. The farm boy from Oklahoma would go on to play a pivotal role during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. His unlikely friendship with fellow army captain Roger Shinn frames the fascinating tale.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.