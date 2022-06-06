© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Nixon at War: How Vietnam Led to Watergate

Published June 6, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
Nixon At War Button
https://www.nixonatwar.org/
/

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in (June 17th, 1972), writer, historian, and Peabody Award-winning host Kurt Andersen tracks the story of Richard Nixon's spectacular fall back upstream, to a different, and much earlier, source -- the War in Vietnam. Tune to the KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee for a one-hour distillation of the recent and acclaimed seven-part podcast on the same subject, that Nixon biographer Evan Thomas called "the smartest and clearest (and most entertaining) explanation of this tangled mess that I have ever heard."

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.