Nixon at War: How Vietnam Led to Watergate

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in (June 17th, 1972), writer, historian, and Peabody Award-winning host Kurt Andersen tracks the story of Richard Nixon's spectacular fall back upstream, to a different, and much earlier, source -- the War in Vietnam. Tune to the KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee for a one-hour distillation of the recent and acclaimed seven-part podcast on the same subject, that Nixon biographer Evan Thomas called "the smartest and clearest (and most entertaining) explanation of this tangled mess that I have ever heard."