The Emergence Of James Taylor (Pt 1)

Documentary producer, Paul Ingles presents part 1 of a 2-hour program exploring and celebrating the early career of singer/songwriting legend James Taylor.

Listen as musicians, music writers and fans offer thoughtful comments that are mixed in with JT classics and less-well-known album cuts from his first two albums.

2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the release of Taylor's first major US release "Sweet Baby James" which established him as an important musician.

* Hour 2 will air Sunday, July 17th at noon.

