In the early 1970s, the future of abortion in America was far from settled. Some states were pushing to liberalize their laws. In others, women could be prosecuted for terminating a pregnancy. Unexpected and dramatic battles raged across the country, shaping the landscape of abortion—even before Roe v. Wade was decided.

In this special from Slate you’ll hear the story of Shirley Wheeler who in 1971 became the public face of the fight for abortion rights.