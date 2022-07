The KGOU Readers Club selection for July is American Dude Ranch: A Touch of the Cowboy and the Thrill of the West from OU Press.

Dude ranching began in the 1880s when Easterners left their city comforts to experience the world of the cattleman. The book chronicles dude ranching through changing times and vacation trends.

Join us for an encore broadcast of our July 25th conversation with author Lynn Downey.