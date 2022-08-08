The Emergence of Joni Mitchell (Pt. 2 of 2)

Join KGOU for the second of a special two-part exploration of the seminal work of heralded songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Rock documentarian and radio producer Paul Ingles offers the most articulate, heart-felt tribute to one of the most revered singer-songwriters in the history of modern music. Over 50 songs are referenced and special guests include music writers Ann Powers, Anthony DeCurtis, Paul Zollo, Lydia Hutchinson and Holly George-Warren. Also featured are musicians Shawn Colvin, Lucy Kaplansky and others.

This special starts at the beginning and carry’s on through Mitchell’s surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

