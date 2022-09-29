KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad Is Untrue (Encore)

A KGOU listener suggested Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri in our recent call-out for great books about Oklahoma (in some way). KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden talked with the author about his mostly-true Young Adult novel about a young Iranian refugee whose travels brought him to Edmond to face new challenges. The recorded discussion from Monday, Sept. 26th is this week's Sunday Radio Matinee feature.

