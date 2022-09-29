© 2022 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

KGOU Readers Club: Everything Sad Is Untrue (Encore)

Published September 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Everything Sad is Untrue, by Daniel Nayeri
Levine Querido

Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 12 p.m.

A KGOU listener suggested Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri in our recent call-out for great books about Oklahoma (in some way). KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden talked with the author about his mostly-true Young Adult novel about a young Iranian refugee whose travels brought him to Edmond to face new challenges. The recorded discussion from Monday, Sept. 26th is this week's Sunday Radio Matinee feature.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
