2022 OK Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)

This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister.

The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Tres Savage, editor of the nonprofit news outlet Nondoc and News 9 reporter Storme Jones.

The moderators asked questions related to education, healthcare access and tribal sovereignty, as well as about decisions Stitt and Hofmeister had made in office.