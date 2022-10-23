© 2022 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

2022 OK Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)

Published October 23, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
Stitt and Hofmeister debate
Non Doc
/
Joy Hofmeister (left) and Kevin Stitt (right) face off in 2022 debate.

This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister.

The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Tres Savage, editor of the nonprofit news outlet Nondoc and News 9 reporter Storme Jones.

The moderators asked questions related to education, healthcare access and tribal sovereignty, as well as about decisions Stitt and Hofmeister had made in office.

