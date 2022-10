The KGOU Readers Club selection for the month of October is Sooner Saucers: Oklahoma UFO's 1947-1969 by Marilyn A. Hudson. Today, as 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" are becoming newsworthy and the term is replacing the well-worn labels of "Flying Saucers" and "Unidentified Flying Objects", we invite you to take a trip into the past to see what has been reported in Oklahoma's skies. Join KGOU's Logan Layden for this encore broadcast.