Surviving The Bataan Death March (80th Anniversary Encore Presentation)

Veteran Ken Porwoll’s story recounts his inhumane treatment & riveting story of survival as one of 10,000 American & roughly 50,000 Filipino soldiers on the Bataan Death March of WW II and his ensuing 3+ years as a Japanese prisoner of war.

Porwoll’s graphic recall of these events, 80 years ago, told with deep humility and no lingering animosity, captures the gut-wrenching experience of these soldiers who suffered wartime brutality almost beyond belief.

“Surviving The Bataan Death March” is a story of man’s inhumanity to man—yet inside this story of brutality and despair, are powerful moments of warmth, humor, compassion, kindness and faith.

Further, Porwoll’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome all obstacles and endure - told in such a way it symbolizes the story of all 10,000 American soldiers on the Death March.

This account serves as a tribute to all the soldiers on the Bataan Death March who survived this ordeal and the thousands who did not.

Ken Porwoll passed away, on Veteran’s Day, 2013.