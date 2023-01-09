BBC Correspondents look ahead to 2023

Some of the BBC's top correspondents from around the world to gaze into their crystal balls and predict what 2023 might have in store. This time last year Russian troops were massing on the Ukrainian border but little did we know how quickly war would begin and how bravely the people of Ukraine would defend their country. But how will the war play out in 2023? Can either side allow it to endlessly drag on? What ramifications will the reversal of the zero Covid policy in China be? Can Cyril Ramaphosa survive as South African president next year in the wake of a corruption scandal? Will protests in Iran become the new norm or will 2023 see a return to the status quo?

