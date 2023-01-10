© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

A Salute to Dr. King; The Struggle for Democracy and The Vote

Published January 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. waves to the crowd after delivering his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington in August, 1963.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. waves to the crowd after delivering his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington in August, 1963.

Airdate: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Who gets to vote and how you can cast your ballot are questions as important today as they were almost 60 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead the fight for voting rights. “A Salute to Dr. King; The Struggle for Democracy & The Vote” is a special program honoring the legacy of Dr. King with a contemporary focus on voting access and democracy. 1A host Jenn White leads the conversation with experts and primary sources discussing the state of voting rights and democratic representation in America.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.