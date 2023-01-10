A Salute to Dr. King; The Struggle for Democracy and The Vote

Who gets to vote and how you can cast your ballot are questions as important today as they were almost 60 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead the fight for voting rights. “A Salute to Dr. King; The Struggle for Democracy & The Vote” is a special program honoring the legacy of Dr. King with a contemporary focus on voting access and democracy. 1A host Jenn White leads the conversation with experts and primary sources discussing the state of voting rights and democratic representation in America.

