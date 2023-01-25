Live From Cain's feat. John Fullbright and Kalyn Fay

KGOU’s Sunday Radio Matinee for January 29, 2023 presents the latest episode (and host debut of Fats Kaplan) from the recently created Live From Cain’s radio program.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright is featured in this music-focused special recorded in front of a live audience at the historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Joining Fullbright is Kalyn Fay, one of the musicians featured on 'Performer,' a new album of songs performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Host Fats Kaplan, who has played with everyone from Jack White to the Tractors, joins Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials to kick things off with a couple of tunes inspired by the Tulsa Sound, made famous by Oklahoma music legends Leon Russell and JJ Cale.