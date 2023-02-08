© 2023 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

The Documentary: A Short History Of Sadness

Published February 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST
bbc_world_service.jpg

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 12 p.m.

How do humans cope with sadness? Is it something to be avoided at all costs or part of the human condition? Should we dwell on our sadness, or flee from it? Author Helen Russell explores humanity's history of gloom, and the cultural differences in our approach to tackling it. Helen goes to Lisbon to explore their relationship with melancholy, communicated through a uniquely mournful genre of music called Fado, and an untranslatable word "saudade". She learns about the service which sends a handsome man to wipe away tears in Japan, and hears about joy, sadness and mourning with a Ghanian poet.

