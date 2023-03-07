Pop Culture Happy Hour Oscars Radio Special

The 95th Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12th. To commemorate the occasion, NPR’s Linda Holmes and Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast co-hosts Aisha Harris, Stephen Thompson, and Glen Wheldon bring their trademark spirited analysis and pop-culture savvy to the radio ahead of this year’s event. Drawing on a year of podcast conversations about the films and the performances that mattered and broke through the noise, this radio special is the essential Oscars conversation hosted by a beloved foursome of pop culture experts.