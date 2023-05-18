For this week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature we offer, Delivered: Postpartum Mental Health - part 2 of a series from American Public Media that brings to light some of the under-aknowledged difficulties brand new parents face.

In Postpartum Mental Health, Anita Rao explores the cultural silence around postpartum mental health. She talks with A’Driane Nieves, an artist whose postpartum depression catalyzed a mental health journey and Bipolar II diagnosis, and married couple Shannon Purdy Jones and Darren Jones. The Joneses share how they’ve navigated their sex life and relationship postpartum and why they firmly believe that the mental health of non-birthing partners should be a more prominent part of the postpartum conversation.