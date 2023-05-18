© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_144dpi-12.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Delivered: Postpartum mental health

Published May 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
embodied-logo-tile.jpg

Airdate: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 12 p.m.

For this week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature we offer, Delivered: Postpartum Mental Health - part 2 of a series from American Public Media that brings to light some of the under-aknowledged difficulties brand new parents face.

In Postpartum Mental Health, Anita Rao explores the cultural silence around postpartum mental health. She talks with A’Driane Nieves, an artist whose postpartum depression catalyzed a mental health journey and Bipolar II diagnosis, and married couple Shannon Purdy Jones and Darren Jones. The Joneses share how they’ve navigated their sex life and relationship postpartum and why they firmly believe that the mental health of non-birthing partners should be a more prominent part of the postpartum conversation.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.