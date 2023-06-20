Controlled and Connected: 50 years of the cell phone

It was 1973 when Martin Cooper, a Motorola researcher, made the first mobile phone call to his rival. The prototype weighed 2 kilograms and measured 23 by 13 by 4.5 centimetres. It offered a talk time of just 30 mins and took 10 hours to recharge.

Fast forward five decades and checking a phone is the first thing many people do when they wake up in the morning and the last thing they do when they go to bed. Our relationship with our mobile phones affects everything we do.

In this week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature, Andy Grignon, one of the lead engineers in the creation of the first Apple iPhone in 2007, looks at how the cell phone has evolved in different parts of the world, how it's affected our attention spans, our ability to communicate - and even our sex lives.