Going Back to T-Town: Ernie Fields Territory Big Band (Encore of 7/31/23 KGOU Readers Club broadcast)

The KGOU Readers Club selection for July is Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band from author Carmen Fields, Ernie’s daughter. He led one of the best territory bands, going town to town performing jazz and swing music. Carmen tells the story of success, disappointment, and perseverance in the face of discrimination from the early jazz era to the 1960s. Hear the encore broadcast of her conversation with KGOU’s Logan Layden in this week’s Sunday Radio Matinee.