There's an idea about how children learn to read that's held sway in schools for more than a generation — even though it was proven wrong by cognitive scientists decades ago. Teaching methods based on this idea can make it harder for children to learn how to read.

In an hour-long special taken from the Sold A Story: How teaching kids to read went so wrong podcast, host Emily Hanford investigates the influential authors who promote this idea and the company that sells their work.

It's an exposé of how educators came to believe in something that isn't true and are now reckoning with the consequences — children harmed, money wasted, an education system upended.