LA Made: The Barbie Tapes tells the backstory of the world’s most popular doll, Barbie. Barbie is a cultural icon but what do you really know about her?

Learn Barbie’s origin story from the people who created her. Co-hosted by Antonia Cereijido and M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, hear the wild stories from the never-before-heard tapes of interviews with Barbie inventor Ruth Handler, her wardrobe designer and the sculptors and fabricators, and the innovative marketers who made her what she is today.

