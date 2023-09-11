© 2023 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

LA Made: The Barbie Tapes

Published September 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m.

LA Made: The Barbie Tapes tells the backstory of the world’s most popular doll, Barbie. Barbie is a cultural icon but what do you really know about her?

Learn Barbie’s origin story from the people who created her. Co-hosted by Antonia Cereijido and M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, hear the wild stories from the never-before-heard tapes of interviews with Barbie inventor Ruth Handler, her wardrobe designer and the sculptors and fabricators, and the innovative marketers who made her what she is today.

