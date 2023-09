Tune in this week for an encore broadcast of the September 2023 offering from the KGOU Readers Club. In this episode, we focus on the book "Behold The Walls."

"Behold The Walls" by Clara Luper, as edited in part by Dr. Karlos Hill, is Luper’s memoir reflecting on the sit in movement she spearheaded in Oklahoma. Dr. Hill joins KGOU managing editor Logan Layden to discuss the book.