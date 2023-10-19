© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware

Published October 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Espionage, Murder and Pegasus Spyware come to light in a special partnership between Exile Content Studios and the Committee to Protect Journalists. Hosts Rose Reid and Nando Vila examine the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and his inner circle that had the world's most sophisticated military-grade spyware confirmed on their phones. It's called Pegasus. How did this spyware come to be, how does it work, and how vulnerable are you?

