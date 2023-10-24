A Halloween Happening (Radio Drama)
Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 12 p.m.
While en route to a Halloween party, during a thunderstorm, Herman and Beulah Tompkins are side-tracked by a congress of mischievous trolls. This holiday-themed radio play was written by Daws Butler (the voice of Yogi Bear) and produced and directed by Joe Bevilacqua. It debuted on public radio on Halloween in 1981.
Cast:
Herman Tompkins: William Mellilo
Beulah Tompkins: Cathi Tully
Martin: James Cronin
Clarissa: Suzanne Gilbert
Wilfred Graves: Joe Bevilacqua
Lester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua
Hester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua
Fifi the poodle: Joe Bevilacqua
The hour ends with a spooky monologue, "Love the Worthy," written by Daws Butler