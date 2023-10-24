A Halloween Happening (Radio Drama)

While en route to a Halloween party, during a thunderstorm, Herman and Beulah Tompkins are side-tracked by a congress of mischievous trolls. This holiday-themed radio play was written by Daws Butler (the voice of Yogi Bear) and produced and directed by Joe Bevilacqua. It debuted on public radio on Halloween in 1981.

Cast:

Herman Tompkins: William Mellilo

Beulah Tompkins: Cathi Tully

Martin: James Cronin

Clarissa: Suzanne Gilbert

Wilfred Graves: Joe Bevilacqua

Lester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua

Hester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua

Fifi the poodle: Joe Bevilacqua

The hour ends with a spooky monologue, "Love the Worthy," written by Daws Butler