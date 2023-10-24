© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

A Halloween Happening (Radio Drama)

Published October 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 12 p.m.

While en route to a Halloween party, during a thunderstorm, Herman and Beulah Tompkins are side-tracked by a congress of mischievous trolls. This holiday-themed radio play was written by Daws Butler (the voice of Yogi Bear) and produced and directed by Joe Bevilacqua. It debuted on public radio on Halloween in 1981.

Cast:

Herman Tompkins: William Mellilo
Beulah Tompkins: Cathi Tully
Martin: James Cronin
Clarissa: Suzanne Gilbert
Wilfred Graves: Joe Bevilacqua
Lester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua
Hester Brindley: Joe Bevilacqua
Fifi the poodle: Joe Bevilacqua

The hour ends with a spooky monologue, "Love the Worthy," written by Daws Butler

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Stay Connected
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.