This week on KGOU’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature, hear an audio broadcast of Oklahoma Watch's October 26th event bringing together several of the state’s past executives for a public forum.

Lessons From the Mansion: If I Were Governor Today brought together former governors Brad Henry, Frank Keating, Mary Fallin and David Walters to reflect on their times in office and to weigh in on how they would approach some of today’s dilemmas.

Former Governor George Nigh makes his own appearance and steals the show with his grand entrance to UCO's marching band "The Stampede of Sound".

