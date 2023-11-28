The One Recipe Holiday Special 2023

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s sister podcast The One Recipe. In this hour-long episode, Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their family traditions and their “One,” the recipe that signals the holidays have officially begun!

Our guests bring us their family food traditions from all over the globe. Chetna Makan, Britain’s queen of Indian home cooking gives us a recipe for a seriously delicious nibble for cocktails, Chetna’s Cheesy Potato Balls, beloved Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry has amazing stories from her family’s truly enormous holiday feast and talks us through a recipe for her Mother’s Gumbo and Matt Adlard, influencer, author of the best-selling Bake it Better and the son of a Michelin starred chef, talks about his family’s sometimes competitive holiday cooking and leaves us with a perfect recipe for his Dad’s Lemon Tart.