APM Presents: Get Your Money Life in Order

In this special, host Reema Khrais helps listeners get their financial life together in time for the new year. Listen as Reema unpacks some practical tips with a personal finance expert and then shares a captivating personal money story. To round out the hour, Reema interviews a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money and how to navigate the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it. You'll laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way.

This special comes to us from “This Is Uncomfortable,” the podcast from Marketplace about life and how money messes with it. Each week, host Reema Khrais digs in with stories about the unanticipated ways money affects relationships and shapes identities. Khrais dives into uncomfortable topics like friends borrowing money, relationships and the other varied ways money shapes who we are.