'Best of' How Curious from 2023

If you’re a regular listener of KGOU’s How Curious show/podcast which is dedicated to sharing fascinating Oklahoma stories, you’ve probably also become familiar with its regular host and producer Rachel Hopkin over the past 12 months.

2023 was Rachel’s first year with How Curious and this coming Sunday, she’ll be replaying four of the most popular episodes from her stint. You’ll get another chance to hear about the young Oklahoman once known as the “richest Black girl in America,” the Al Capone associate who made Norman his second home, the Tulsa-based impresario who took country music to former USSR, and - bizarre though it may sound - some pretty red panties.

Join Rachel for this How Curious special this Sunday, 7th of January, at 12 noon on KGOU.

