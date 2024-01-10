Capitol Fools 2024 New Year Special

What happens when Washington, D.C.’s premiere, political satire group - the Capitol Steps - call it quits after nearly 40 years? Most folks would agree that it was a great run, and the story would end there.

But an intrepid group of former Capitol Steps cast members and the former co-writer of the Capitol Steps would not go quietly into that good night. This band of fools reflected on a world without musical, political satire, and didn’t like what they saw. And just like that the Capitol Fools were born.

While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel. Fast-paced, laugh out loud show…check. Equal opportunity offenders…check. Skewering both sides of the aisle…check. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, they don’t want to be right. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.

Now, the Capitol Fools are going on the air! Picking up the annual tradition of the Capitol Steps radio shows that NPR listeners loved, the Capitol Fools are pleased to present a New Year's show to welcome in 2024. The spirit, irreverence and D.N.A. of the Capitol Steps lives on with the Capitol Fools!