Beyond 'Reality' TV: Inside the Lives of Older Singles

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” brought long-overdue attention to the dating lives of older singles. But how much of the reality TV show actually rang true? In this special, Dating While Gray host Laura Stassi sifts through research and talks to older singles about our dating lives, including: tools and strategies to make love connections, ways we’re incorporating – and discarding – traditional arrangements for marriage and living together 24/7, and how we’re navigating new romance around already established family commitments.