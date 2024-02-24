© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Blue Centennial from YourClassical: Celebrating a Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody

Published February 24, 2024 at 4:09 PM CST

Airdate: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 at 12 p.m.

For the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Host Valerie Kahler delves into the fascinating history of this great work and shares an array of performers who interpreted it. They include the original Paul Whiteman-led performance with Gershwin at the piano, Leonard Bernstein performing, Bela Fleck on banjo with a bluegrass band, and a reimagined performance by pianist Lara Downes.

