Blue Centennial from YourClassical: Celebrating a Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody

For the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Host Valerie Kahler delves into the fascinating history of this great work and shares an array of performers who interpreted it. They include the original Paul Whiteman-led performance with Gershwin at the piano, Leonard Bernstein performing, Bela Fleck on banjo with a bluegrass band, and a reimagined performance by pianist Lara Downes.