KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects

Published March 15, 2024 at 8:40 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects is a new special from The Kitchen Sisters, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation and PRX, and hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand. Trailblazers, codebreakers, skyscraper visionaries. Women who changed the skyline and the built environment that surrounds us today. Striking, surprising stories of design, vision and love.

Julia Morgan, the first accredited female architect in California, who designed Hearst Castle and was nearly written out of the history books. Natalie de Blois, who helped imagine the first glass skyscrapers on Park Avenue by day and raised four children by night. Amaza Lee Meredith, a Black queer modernist architect from the 1930s South who helped establish Sag Harbor as a haven for Black intellectuals, artists and beachcombers.

