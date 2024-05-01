May is Mental Health Awareness Month and KGOU’s Sunday Radio Matinee presents several programs from American Public Media’s “Call To Mind” production devoted to the topic:

Airdate: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Nearly half of incarcerated Americans have a history of mental illness – that's twice the prevalence of mental illness in the adult population of the United States. People with serious mental illnesses encounter law enforcement and the court system for many reasons. This program brings together stories of people who have lived with mental illness while incarcerated. We also meet mental health providers calling for increased mental health care in prisons and jails, and legal experts pioneering new systems.

Airdate: Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues are the most common complications during and after pregnancy, yet 75 percent of postpartum problems go untreated. The consequences can be devastating. Suicide and overdoses are leading causes of maternal death in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first-ever pill specifically aimed at postpartum depression, but most health plans don’t cover the medication. This special program looks at the under-recognized public health issue of postpartum depression and the challenge of treatment. We’ll hear first-hand from people who have experienced it.

Airdate: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. It can be a disruptive illness, making it difficult to find a meaningful job, attend school or manage relationships. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, but there is hope. A growing body of research shows that with new interventions it’s possible to live well with the illness. This program shares stories about schizophrenia that don’t make the headlines. We’ll hear from people living with this illness and from leading experts about new treatments that make it possible to manage.

