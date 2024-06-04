Shadow Wars: China and the West

With the growing assertiveness of China, and amid concerns over spying, surveillance and political interference, are Beijing and the West on a collision course?

The BBC’s security correspondent, Gordon Corera, delves into the worlds of espionage, surveillance, technology, the theft of commercial secrets, free speech at universities and political interference to explore the points of friction.

In this documentary, Corera speaks to spy chiefs, former prime ministers and dissidents, as well as those on the frontline of this shadow war.