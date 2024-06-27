KGOU Readers Club: Tinkertown (Encore)

This week's Sunday Radio Matinee features an encore broadcast of the latest subject of KGOU's Readers Club. Tune in this Sunday at noon for a discussion with the author of Tinkerstown: A Wheatfield, an Airbase, and Us.

The Story of Midwest City and Tinker AFB, which is a memoir of sorts for author Jim Willis, but also a peek into the fascinating history of Midwest City, a history perhaps not many fully know. From planes to ponies, it’s a unique place.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden sits down with author Jim Willis.