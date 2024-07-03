© 2024 KGOU
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

NPR's 'We The Voters' - Issues That Matter

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:54 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 12 p.m.

NPR has been digging into the issues that voters say matter most when choosing a leader. Consistently top of mind for NPR listeners and readers are gun violence, the economy, immigration, reproductive rights, and health care.

In this special program, derived from the highlights of the “We the Voters” issue weeks, host Steve Inskeep presents a one-hour dive into these topics to help people make sense of the issues. In new interviews, we will look at the records of Trump and Biden on all of these issues and hear how voters' opinions have evolved.

