Staycation: All I ever wanted

Summer is here, and for many that means vacation. While traveling far and wide can be an amazing experience, the carbon cost of traveling is significant. But what if we could rekindle a sense of awe in our own neighborhoods?

After years of extreme expeditions all over the world, adventurer Alastair Humphreys spent a year exploring the detailed local map around his home. His new book Local is an ode to slowing down, as well as a rallying cry to protect the wild places on our doorstep.

When Humphreys began to think about his own carbon footprint, he asked himself, “Do I love glaciers enough to stop going to them?” Humphreys found that exercise to be "deeply, selfishly, painfully hard to do", but ultimately concluded, "I don't need to go to a glacier to see that it's melting.”

