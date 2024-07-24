© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

Staycation: All I ever wanted

Published July 24, 2024 at 11:41 AM CDT
Climate One
/
PRX

Airdate: Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Summer is here, and for many that means vacation. While traveling far and wide can be an amazing experience, the carbon cost of traveling is significant. But what if we could rekindle a sense of awe in our own neighborhoods?

After years of extreme expeditions all over the world, adventurer Alastair Humphreys spent a year exploring the detailed local map around his home. His new book Local is an ode to slowing down, as well as a rallying cry to protect the wild places on our doorstep.

When Humphreys began to think about his own carbon footprint, he asked himself, “Do I love glaciers enough to stop going to them?” Humphreys found that exercise to be "deeply, selfishly, painfully hard to do", but ultimately concluded, "I don't need to go to a glacier to see that it's melting.”

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.