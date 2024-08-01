KGOU Readers Club: 100 Things To Do In Oklahoma City Before You Die (Encore)

This episode of the KGOU Readers Club highlights the book 100 Things To Do In Oklahoma City Before You Die from Reedy Press and authors Jeff Provine and Dennis Spielman.

Provine and Spielman join KGOU managing editor Logan Layden to discuss the book and the food and entertainment that makes OKC unique.

Quoting from the dedication page: "To everyone who thinks Oklahoma is a flyover state, the joke is on you.