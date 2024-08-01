© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

KGOU Readers Club: 100 Things To Do In Oklahoma City Before You Die (Encore)

Published August 1, 2024 at 9:40 AM CDT

Airdate: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 at 12 p.m.

This episode of the KGOU Readers Club highlights the book 100 Things To Do In Oklahoma City Before You Die from Reedy Press and authors Jeff Provine and Dennis Spielman.

Provine and Spielman join KGOU managing editor Logan Layden to discuss the book and the food and entertainment that makes OKC unique.

Quoting from the dedication page: "To everyone who thinks Oklahoma is a flyover state, the joke is on you.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.