© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC's The Engineers - Intelligent Machines

Published August 12, 2024 at 1:54 PM CDT
The Engineers: Intelligent machines
BBC World Service
The Engineers: Intelligent machines

Airdate: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Intelligent machines are remaking our world and are the technological revolution of our era. The speed of their improvement is accelerating fast and every day there are more things they can do better than us. There are risks, but the opportunities for human society are enormous.

In this BBC special, three engineers at the forefront of that revolution come to London to join Kevin Fong and a public audience at the Great Hall of Imperial College.

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.