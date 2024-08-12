BBC's The Engineers - Intelligent Machines
Airdate: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at 12 p.m.
Intelligent machines are remaking our world and are the technological revolution of our era. The speed of their improvement is accelerating fast and every day there are more things they can do better than us. There are risks, but the opportunities for human society are enormous.
In this BBC special, three engineers at the forefront of that revolution come to London to join Kevin Fong and a public audience at the Great Hall of Imperial College.