News and Music for Oklahoma
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee

BBC's The Forum: Diary keeping

Published September 4, 2024 at 3:56 PM CDT
The Forum
BBC
Airdate: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at 12 p.m.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people found that keeping a diary was one way of reducing stress during uncertain times. They also felt that it was important to chart their day to day experience of a historic moment in world history. Such diaries will be valuable sources in years to come for historians, providing future scholars with a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people.

For this week's Sunday Radio Matinee feature we check in with BBC's RIszi Lawrence to explore what motivates people to keep diaries. She’s joined by a panel of experts including Dr Polly North, Founding Director of the Great Diary Project at Bishopsgate Institute in the UK.

