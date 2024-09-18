APM Presents: Off The Path

Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning and Peabody Award-nominated journalist, he is the host of the podcast Off the Path.

Dunavin has always been fascinated by ships and the sea — maybe because he grew up in the landlocked parts of Middle America.

In this special Sunday Radio Matinee feature, we hear about Dunavin’s research and exploration into old sailing ships, lighthouses and famous pirates — Captain Kidd, Black Sam Bellamy, William Fly. And there’s the story of Moby-Dick — with its deep ties to New Bedford, Massachusetts, once the whaling capital of the world.