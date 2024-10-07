Kris Kristofferson: Nothing Left To Lose - An Appreciation

This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee features a special appreciation of the late singer/songwriter and actor, Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28, 2024 at the age of 88. Known for dozens of important songs like "Me and Bobby McGee", "Sunday Coming Down", and "Loving You Was Easier", Kristofferson's career is interpreted by music critics and authors Holly Gleason and Anthony DeCurtis, plus musician and author Paul Zollo. This timely special is courtesy of Paul Ingles, a noted radio biographer/producer.