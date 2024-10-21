BBC's The Evidence: Would you get sick for science?

Why are some people deliberately infected with diseases? Human challenge trials are when volunteers are deliberately infected with diseases to help find vaccines or cures. In this episode of The Evidence, host Claudia Hammond assembles an expert panel which includes Chris Chiu of Imperial College London, Shobana Balasingham of Wellcome and Kondwani Jambo of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Together, the group examines what these trials have accomplished, how safe they are, and the long and oftentimes complicated history behind the practice.