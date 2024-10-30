KGOU Readers Club: New Deal Cowboy (Encore)

Many Oklahomans are at least somewhat familiar with Gene Autry - a popular cowboy crooner from the mid-20th century. What they may not know is the important role he played in shaping public opinion during the Great Depression, as New Deal policies were rolled out during the administration of Franklin Roosevelt, and in the lead up to World War II.

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks about the many facets of Autry's life with Dr. Michael Duchemin, author of the book New Deal Cowboy: Gene Autry and Public Policy. Hear the conversation in full on this encore broadcast of the KGOU Readers Club.