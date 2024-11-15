Miles In France: One Hour Special

France was a favorite market for Miles Davis, who performed in that country more times than any other country besides the U.S.

Shortly after Miles put the jazz world on its ears with his landmark release, Kind of Blue, Miles gave a legendary performance at the 1963 Festival Mondial Du Jazz. That series of showcases and a subsequent Paris Jazz Festival appearance serve as the focus of newly released material on Columbia/Legacy Recordings.

In this hour-long radio special we hear Miles in the context of this creative period, with Herbie Hancock on piano, Ron Carter on bass, Tony Williams on drums and George Coleman on tenor saxophone.