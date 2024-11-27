OETA’s A Conversation With… Fred Harris

Never a stranger to controversy, former U.S. Senator Fred Harris championed Democratic party reforms in the 1960s and even ran an unsuccessful bid for President in 1976. Fred Harris died Saturday, November 23 at the age of 94.

"A Conversation With...Fred Harris" (an OETA production featuring personal interviews with famous and influential Oklahomans about their lives and contributions to the state) is a revealing interview with one of Oklahoma's most accomplished and discussed public figures.

This program originally aired on 12/29/2015.

*OETA's A Conversation With... is available to stream on pbs.org and the PBS App, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.