BBC’s The Forum: Fandom

Fandom is something we recognize today across the globe. In areas as diverse as sport, music, film and TV (to mention just a few), fans are not just passive consumers as the recent activities of Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) demonstrate. They’re actively engaged, creating content of their own and connecting with others to nurture a shared identity.

The internet has made that easier than ever before, with fans now using their platform to influence political discourse too.

On The Forum, BBC’s Iszi Lawrence and guests discuss the history and inexorable rise of fandom, and ask what’s behind the displays of devotion.

