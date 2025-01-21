To be a Jewish composer or musician under the Third Reich’s reign of terror meant your next note could be your last. At first their works were banned and labeled degenerate, their contributions to the musical canon erased from public display. Later, as the murderous frenzy of the Holocaust exploded in the ghettos and concentration camps, composers and musicians imprisoned there refused to be stilled. On scraps of paper they penciled their inspirations and played their songs, praying that even if they died, their music would survive. Miraculously, it has.

In this documentary, Their Music Survives: The Resilience and Revival of Jewish Music from The Holocaust, we’ll meet conductors, musicians and others rediscovering this lost generation of music and performing it for new audiences worldwide. They’re using this music to educate, to remember, and to correct an historical injustice. Produced and Hosted by Mat Edelson former reporter and producer for NPR's Morning Edition.

