When Timothy McVeigh's bomb destroyed the Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, the explosion changed lives and reshaped the city.

This documentary, a collaboration between KGOU and KOSU, tells the story of that April morning through the voices of survivors, first responders and journalists who lived through the tragedy.

It uses sound clips, archived tape and personal stories to describe the deadliest domestic terrorist act in U.S. history.